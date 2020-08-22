San Benito disturbance call leaves one man dead

A San Benito police officer shot and killed a man after responding to a disturbance call on Wednesday night near the intersection of South Bonham Street and East Powers Street in San Benito.

According to a news release by the San Benito Police Department, upon arrival Samuel Mata, 21, and his mother were arguing about the use of a vehicle.

The mother was attempting to prevent Mata from driving off in her car when a physical altercation ensued.

According to the news release, responding officer Oscar Lara attempted to de-escalate the situation when Mata displayed a gun and pointed it at his mother and subsequently at officer Lara.

The officer then shot Mata. Police officers administered CPR to Mata, but he later died due to his injuries, according to the news release.

San Benito Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating this situation.

This is a developing story check back for updates.