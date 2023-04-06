San Benito driver charged in connection with shooting and police chase that originated in Brownsville

A San Benito driver is expected to be arraigned in connection with a shooting in Brownsville that ended with three arrests in San Benito.

Abdiel Torres-Cardenas was arrested Sunday on charges of theft, intoxication assault, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of weapons and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the San Benito Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brownsville police chase ends with three arrested in San Benito

According to a news release sent out Sunday, the incident originated as an aggravated assault at the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville, where one of the suspects shot at another driver before taking off.

San Benito police then responded to a report of a reckless driver at the intersection of West Business 77 and Oscar Williams Road, where they discovered the vehicle and license plate number of the suspect vehicle matched the one from the Brownsville incident.

A police chase ensued that ended with the suspect vehicle colliding into oncoming traffic near the intersection of FM 732 and Business 77, the news release added.

Three male subjects in the vehicle — including Torres-Cardenas — were arrested at the scene and treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed the suspect vehicle was stolen, and that the suspects were also in possession of a stolen handgun.

Torres-Cardenas is awaiting his arraignment, police added.