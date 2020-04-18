San Benito Food Pantry facing challenges to meet high demand

The San Benito Food Pantry has managed to keep its doors open amid the coronavirus outbreak, but they say the pantry is facing challenges like never before.

San Benito Pantry President Forest Walker says the need has more than doubled from 300 people a week to 700.

Walker admits these are difficult times, but the pantry will remain open and optimistic.

For information on hours of operation or donations, visit the San Benito Food Pantry website.

