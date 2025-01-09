San Benito home destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

A San Benito home was a total loss after a fire destroyed the building along with four vehicles, according to Cameron County Emergency Management.

The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon at the 3600 block of Lundy Drive.

Officials said the north wind affected crews from containing the fire. A man, his two grandchildren and daughter were inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced on Facebook they were monitoring the fire since it was a quarter mile away from La Encantada Elementary School.

The district said there is no immediate threat to students and staff at the school.

All heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems were deactivated due to the smoke from the fire that is spreading due to the wind, according to the district.

The district said all traffic near La Encantada Elementary School should be minimized to allow city fire officials and first responders to execute their duties.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.