San Benito inviting residents to voice concerns at upcoming meetings
A new effort in San Benito is giving residents the opportunity to address any concerns they have.
The city of San Benito is inviting the community to meet with elected officials, city administration and department heads to let them know of any concerns and questions they have.
The inaugural “City Hall for All” event is set for Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire Station #1, located at 1201 S. Sam Houston Blvd.
The events will be held monthly, the city said.
