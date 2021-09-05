San Benito ISD approves mask mandate
The San Benito Independent School District announced students, employees and visitors would be required to wear masks inside school buildings and buses during Monday's board meeting.
Cameron County on Monday issued an order that students at public and private schools are required to wear a face mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
SBISD said the mask rule would go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 17.
