San Benito man killed during mass shooting in Nebraska

Nathan Pastrana moved from San Benito to Nebraska to start a new life.

The San Benito High School graduate, who loved to play guitar, barely had the chance.

"He always made sure that everybody's heads were high," said Pastrana's older brother, Valentine. "No matter what, he loved and was very kind to people."

Pastrana, 22, died Saturday night after a mass shooting at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Bellevue, a town on the southeast side of Omaha.

Pastrana and another man were shot and killed at the Sonic restaurant, according to KETV-TV, the local ABC affiliate. Three other people were injured.

The man accused of killing Pastrana — 23-year-old Roberto Silva Jr. — is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of arson and four counts of use of a firearm, according to KETV-TV.

Silva had been arrested on a misdemeanor identity theft charge at the Sonic after being accused of buying $57 worth of food on an app that belonged to someone else, according to KETV. What prompted the shooting remains unclear.

Valentine said the apparently senseless act of violence left him devastated.

"I don't know who he was or whatever, that decided to do this," Valentine said. "Nor will I ever forgive him. At all. But I can definitely tell you he only cared about himself. He didn't care about my brother."

