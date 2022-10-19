San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project
A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity.
The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia.
Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42.
The shelter does have space for 35 people, but are aiming to have space for 50 people.
