San Benito Native Among Injured in Berlin Attack

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley native was among those injured in the fatal Christmas market attack in Berlin, Germany on Monday.

San Benito native Armando Ramirez said his brother, Richard, is currently in intensive care at a Berlin hospital.

A suspect rammed a truck in a Berlin Christmas market leaving 12 dead and many more injured. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

Ramirez said his family received a call Wednesday from the U.S. embassy in Berlin about his brother’s injuries. He said his brother lost part of his colon.

Ramirez said his brother grew up in San Benito until about 15 years ago. He moved to Berlin to live with his partner. Richard’s partner was among those 12 killed in the attack.

“I quickly thought about my brother Richard. I thought, ‘Oh dear Lord, I hope that he wasn’t anywhere near that area or was hurt.’ But then I didn’t hear anything as the day went on, and then we got the news this morning… We’re just devastated,” he said.

He said he feels helpless being in the U.S. while his brother continues to recover from this event.

The search continues for the suspect responsible for the attack.