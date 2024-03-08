San Benito police: Four suspects arrested in attempted auto theft

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted auto theft in San Benito.

Back in October 2023, the San Benito Police Department has made the public aware of an increase in thefts and tampering of late model Chevrolet and GMC trucks.

On Feb. 11, a San Benito police officer responded to a residence at around 4:30 a.m. in reference to an attempted theft of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to a news release, a description of the suspects involved and the vehicle they fled in was provided. Shortly after, officers conducted a traffic stop of a Cadillac vehicle that match the description of the suspect vehicle.

Further investigation revealed the occupants of the Cadillac were determined to be the same individuals responsible for the attempted truck theft, according to the release.

The suspects were identified as Juan Daniel Puentes Gonzalez, Daniel De Jesus Flores Garcia, Eduardo Diaz and Fabian Fonseca Garcia.

San Benito police said all suspects were also found in possession of multiple burglary tools, crack cocaine and a firearm.

The suspects were arrested and charged in engaging in organized criminal activity and drug charges.