San Benito Police Seeking to Identify Burglary Suspect
San Benito Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in a recent store burglary.
On September 26, a man was caught on camera trying to break into a store on the corner of Pennsylvania and FM 732.
The suspect is described as having a round tattoo on their hand.
They are also believed to be driving in a reddish or copper colored Nissan Murano or Rogue.
Anyone with information should call San Benito Police at (956) 361-3880.
