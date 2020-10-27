San Benito Police Seeking to Identify Burglary Suspect

San Benito Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in a recent store burglary.

On September 26, a man was caught on camera trying to break into a store on the corner of Pennsylvania and FM 732.

The suspect is described as having a round tattoo on their hand.

They are also believed to be driving in a reddish or copper colored Nissan Murano or Rogue.

Anyone with information should call San Benito Police at (956) 361-3880.