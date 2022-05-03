x

San Benito Reaches Settlement with Contractors of Water Plan

SAN BENITO – The city of San Benito has reached a settlement of an undisclosed amount with contractors and engineers who designed and built a local water plant.

San Benito City Manager Manuel De La Rosa said they’re in the process of finalizing the settlement.

He said attorneys in the case are reviewing the details and terms of the suit.

De La Rosa said right now, there is no time frame for the review.

The city filed the suit in 2014 over the insufficient function of the facility.

