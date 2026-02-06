San Benito receives $750K grant for improvements at wetlands park
A $750,000 grant from the state will fund upgrades coming to the San Benito Wetlands park, the city announced in a news release.
The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will fund new amenities and infrastructure designed to enhance outdoor recreation, accessibility, and environmental education, the news release stated.
Planned improvements include a restroom and interpretive kiosk, a rainwater catchment system, pollinator gardens, a pavilion, and walking trails with culverts to support gravity-driven water flow. Native habitat enhancements, benches with wheelchair-accessible spaces, bird blinds, permeable parking, a bike rack, and a bike repair station are also planned.
“This investment allows us to protect and enhance one of San Benito’s most valuable nature areas while creating a space the entire community can enjoy,” San Benito Mayor Ricardo Guerra stated in the news release. “This grant will help us improve the Wetlands and gives families a safe, welcoming place to enjoy nature and spend time together.”
The award is part of more than $21.2 million in park grants approved and distributed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.
According to the news release, the improvement project aligns with San Benito’s ongoing efforts to expand access to nature-based recreation while preserving local ecosystems.
“Grants like this allow the city of San Benito to move forward with projects that might otherwise take years to complete,” San Benito City Manager Fred Sandoval said in the release. “We are proud to receive this funding and look forward to beginning work on the improvements at the Wetlands.”
