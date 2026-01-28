San Benito receives grant from Texas A&M Forest Service to plant trees
Related Story
The city of San Benito has been awarded a portion of a $1 million grant to help plant trees.
It's one of many cities receiving a portion of the grant.
The Texas A&M Forest Service provided the funding as part of their Tree Canopy Grant. The city is expected to plant trees at the Resaca Trail, Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy and the South Park area.
City leaders plan to focus on places around town where trees are needed the most. The trees will help with shading during the summer heat.
"Heat island effects are a real thing and a big deal. Our neighboring cities and other cities are considered a concrete jungle, and we have a chance to increase our canopy coverage," San Benito Assistant City Manager Diana Garza said.
San Benito will start planting the new trees in March.
News
News Video
-
Yaqui Animal Rescue creating shelters for stray dogs being dumped near Donna
-
Cities of Hidalgo and Pharr working together on $600,000 road repaving project
-
Residents in Brownsville neighborhood grieving after mobile home fire kills 2 men
-
Investigation underway after Brownsville mobile home fire kills 2 men
-
Made in the 956: Edinburg native shares her love of dance and...
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View