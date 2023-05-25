x

San Benito Regional Finals Schedule

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

6A Region IV Final

San Benito vs. San Antonio East Central

Game 1 - Thursday @ 6pm at Beeville HS

Game 2 - Friday @ 6pm at Cabaniss Sports Complex (Corpus Christi)

Game 3 - Saturday @ 3pm at Beeville HS

San Benito Faces San Antonio East Central for 6A Region IV Title
