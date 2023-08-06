San Benito residents interact with city leaders at town hall meeting

Nearly 20 San Benito community members showed up at the city’s community building Thursday evening to speak with city leaders

Drainage, cars parking illegally, and trash buildup were big topics of discussions.

Recently elected San Benito City Commissioner Tom Goodman said he pushed for a town hall meeting to let people know their voices are being heard, and change is coming

"There's a great future out there for us,” Goodman said. “There's a great many of opportunities out there for us, and we just need to grab hold of those things and go forward, and this is a great way to get our citizens involved and help them be proud of their community.”

Changes won’t happen overnight, but issues presented at the town hall will be brought before the city commission.

Watch the video above for the full story.