San Juan Aggravated Robbery
SAN JUAN--San Juan police are looking for two aggravated robbery suspects.
The robbery happened Saturday night at the El Patron Liquor Store on the 1200 block of E. 495 in San Juan.
The suspects were wearing hoodies and were armed with a shotgun. They got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Juan Crime stoppers at (956) 283-8477.
