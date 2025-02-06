San Juan celebrates opening of new fire station

The city of San Juan celebrated the Tuesday opening of their new fire station.

The $3 million station is located on Nebraska Street and can house six fire engines.

It took a year and a half to build, and San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza said the new station was needed.

“The need was there," Garza said. “The city is growing — we got seven new subdivisions coming in so with that in mind we have to provide the service."

The city is also celebrating the San Juan Fire Department’s 100th anniversary.