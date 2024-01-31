x

San Juan Couple Receives Credit Following Water Service Repa

SAN JUAN – The city of San Juan is giving a big refund to a couple who called 5 On Your Side.

Last week, Melvin Persson reported they waited three days for San Juan Utility workers to come by his house and help him repair a ruptured pipe.

On Friday, the San Juan city manager said crews failed to address the issue promptly and offered the Persson’s a credit for more than $300, which will cover their high water bill.

