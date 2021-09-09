San Juan family mourns son killed in crash

A San Juan family is mourning the loss of a family member. Police say he was a passenger in what they’re calling an alcohol-related crash.

Carlos Gonzalez, 31, died Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in Pharr.

His family said their world is now shattered.

"Right now, every single inch of my body is in pain,” Gonzalez’s father, Carlos Gonzalez Sr., said.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to the 900 block of east Nolana Thursday at about 2 a.m. where they discovered that a blue Hyundai, driven by Christian Salazar, struck the rear of a blue GMC Terrain.

Gonzalez was a passenger of the vehicle Salazar was driving. He was pronounced dead.

Records show Salazar has two prior convictions of driving while intoxicated.

Salazar is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxicated assault and is jailed on a $350,000 bond.

Gonzalez Sr. said he doesn't have any room for hate toward the defendant or his family.