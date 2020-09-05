San Juan Man Seeks Answer After Receiving High Water Bill

SAN JUAN – A San Juan man said his water bill tripled after the city claimed he used nearly 30,000 gallons of water last month.

Lawrence Gouge spent years earning a living as a truck driver. After years of hard work, he's finally reached the American dream.

Four years ago he retired and bought a mobile home, the perfect place to relax with his two cats.

"I question whether they like me or not sometimes i think they are teaming up to give me the boot and take over," Gouge told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

A few weeks ago, Gouge received his monthly water bill and he noticed something was off.

"I don't know whether I won the water lotto or what it is. Once every two years, I get an extra 30,000 gallons on my bill," Gouge said.

Gouge explained he normally uses about one to 2,000 gallons of water a month. Last month’s bill showed that he used 30,000 gallons of water.

The raise in usage also tripled the amount of his water bill.

Gouge told CHANNEL 5 NEWS he has no grass to water nor does he wash his car. He even checked for leaks. He didn't find a thing. So he doesn't understand the abnormal hike in usage.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS headed to the city of San Juan to see what could be done to remedy the situation. We spoke to city manager, Benjamin Arjona.

Arjona said, "Usually when a consumption such as this takes place we work with the customer. It's not that the customer is always right, but in these cases the customer is always right. So we work with the customer.”

Arjona said he encourages Gouge to come to his office so the city can remedy the situation. Gouge said he plans on heading into city hall by the end of the week.

Arjona added he works to make sure every citizen of San Juan leaves city hall satisfied. We will continue to check in with gouge to make sure that is the case.