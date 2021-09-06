San Juan Police Arrest Suspected Burglar Posing as College S

SAN JUAN - A man attempting to break into a San Juan home earlier in December is behind bars.

Authorities said Robert Tavares Woodward was charged with attempt to burglary of habitation on Monday.

A woman reported two men tried to break into her home after they posed as college students. Both men would go door-to-door selling Christian bibles and asking for donations.

The woman said she refused to buy the books, but gave a donation instead. Surveillance video later captured Woodward trying to knock down her door.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call San Juan Crime Stoppers at 956-283-8477.

Tips to Keep in Mind When Solicitors Approach Your Home: