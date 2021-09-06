x

San Juan Police Arrest Suspected Burglar Posing as College S

Related Story

SAN JUAN - A man attempting to break into a San Juan home earlier in December is behind bars.

Authorities said Robert Tavares Woodward was charged with attempt to burglary of habitation on Monday.

A woman reported two men tried to break into her home after they posed as college students. Both men would go door-to-door selling Christian bibles and asking for donations.

The woman said she refused to buy the books, but gave a donation instead. Surveillance video later captured Woodward trying to knock down her door.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call San Juan Crime Stoppers at 956-283-8477.

Tips to Keep in Mind When Solicitors Approach Your Home:

  • Ask for identification and what company the person(s) work for
  • Look at what the person(s) are wearing
  • Remember the description of the vehicle 

News
San Juan Police Arrest Suspected Burglar Posing...
San Juan Police Arrest Suspected Burglar Posing as College Student
SAN JUAN - A man attempting to break into a San Juan home earlier in December is behind bars. Authorities... More >>
4 years ago Monday, December 19 2016 Dec 19, 2016 Monday, December 19, 2016 9:21:01 PM CST December 19, 2016
Radar
7 Days