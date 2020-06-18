San Juan Public Works employee tests positive for coronavirus
A San Juan Public Works employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to information provided by San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona.
The employee who tested positive remains in quarantine – all other employees at the facility are being tested, added Arjona.
