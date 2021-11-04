San Juan's Noche De Paz returns as two-day festival

Holiday fun is on its way to San Juan. On Tuesday, city officials announced their annual Christmas festival Noche De Paz is set for Dec. 17 and 18.

For the first time, the event will span two days.

On Friday, country artists Jon Pardi and Kevin Fowler will hit the stage; tickets for the show are on sale now.

On Saturday, Tejano lovers can enjoy a free concert from the band Intocable.

"Come on over, enjoy yourself, bring your family, and that's what we're about," San Juan Mayor Mario Garza said. "We're the friendly city. We're here to bring everyone together as one big community."