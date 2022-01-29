San Juan Woman Disappointed after Contractors Leave Work Unfinished

SAN JUAN – Three different contractors could not complete the job, says a San Juan woman.

Maria Sawyer tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she wanted her kitchen remodeled. She paid in advance only to be disappointed.

She says she’s now out thousands of dollars and left with a pile of trash.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to the Better Business Bureau about her situation.

“We never recommend that you pay before work is performed," says Dolores Salinas, Better Business Bureau South Texas President.

Watch the video above for the full story.