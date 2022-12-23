San Juan woman hires attorney after water filtration system installed

SAN JUAN – A lawsuit against a water filtration system company. An attorney with Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid says the elderly, especially those who don't speak English, could be targets.

Maria del Rosario Arteaga is retired and lives off of her social security. One morning she heard a knock on her door. A salesman claiming to be from Apollotek, a filtration company, told her that her water is not clean and that she should purchase their water filtration system.

After reading the fine print, she saw that they were having her sign for a loan, with an interest rate of almost 10%, adding up to more than $7,000. She hired an attorney.

“This lawsuit that we're bringing forth four clients as of now,” says Lisa Guerra, attorney with Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid. “It involves misrepresentations, fraud, and false statements made in connection with a water filtration system.”

