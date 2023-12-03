San Juan Woman Waiting for Clarification from Power Company

SAN JUAN – Several Rio Grande Valley residents are still living in the dark nearly three days after the storms.

Electricity to some homes might not be restored anytime soon.

A San Juan woman says the power company told her although power is restored in the neighborhood, they couldn't connect power to the house until she clears the trees and branches out of their way.

She says she was not given any kind of instruction by AEP on what trees needed to be removed.

