San Perlita Trojans
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 2nd
5A
McAllen High vs. Georgetown at Pleasanton High - 6:30 pm
4A
Port Isabel vs. Boerne at Corpus Christi Veterans HS - 7 pm
Friday, March 5th
3A - Regional Tournament at San Antonio Northside Gym
Santa Rosa vs. Jourdanton - 8 pm
San Antonio Cole vs. Corpus Christi London - 6 pm
1A Regional Tournament at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Gym
San Perlita vs. Trinidad - 7 pm
Neches vs. Rocksprings - 5 pm
