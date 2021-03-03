x

San Perlita Trojans

BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 2nd

5A

McAllen High vs. Georgetown at Pleasanton High - 6:30 pm

4A

Port Isabel vs. Boerne at Corpus Christi Veterans HS - 7 pm

Friday, March 5th

3A - Regional Tournament at San Antonio Northside Gym

Santa Rosa vs. Jourdanton - 8 pm

San Antonio Cole vs. Corpus Christi London - 6 pm

1A Regional Tournament at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Gym

San Perlita vs. Trinidad - 7 pm

Neches vs. Rocksprings - 5 pm

