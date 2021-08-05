Sandbag distribution continues in Mission

Sandbag distribution continues for the rest of the week in the city of Mission at Lions Park, located on 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop.

Mission Emergency Management Coordinator James Cardoza said preparation for this type of weather is year round.

"We just want residents to be alert be ready to evacuate shall you need to, please stay off flooded roadways, before or after the rain, do not drive near flooded roadways,” Cardoza said.

Cardoza says some of the most important tips to keep in mind in this type of weather is to call 9-1-1 during a major emergency.

And Mission residents have access to the 311 My Mission app

"Any resident in or out of Mission can actually subscribe to it and get alerts,” Cardoza said. “We utilize these applications as we see emergency needs and information we need to get out to the public."

Sandbag distribution will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Mission residents will need a utility bill or ID to show proof of residency.