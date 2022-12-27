Santa Maria Man Living in Tent on Inherited Property

SANTA MARIA – A local man says the fire that claimed his home three years ago led to him live in a tent on the property.

Art Edwards says he lives on the property that he inherited from his parents.

He says six months ago, he moved back to the Santa Maria property where his childhood home once stood.

Edwards says renting wasn’t an option for him and chose to set up a tent.

"I've always enjoyed camping so it was convenient, affordable and I enjoy it. I visit my friends in town and as far as doing laundry and taking showers, I've got it covered," he says.

Edawrds says he has a steady income from farming jobs, but he’s saving money to pay off liens on the property to eventually rebuild.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño says the county is looking into the matter to make sure no codes are being violated.

County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez says the county has the right to take action against properties that become a nuisance.

No complaints have been made against the property.

