Santa Rosa ISD considering four-day school week

When the next school year rolls around, students at the Santa Rosa Independent School District may be experiencing four-day weeks.

Teachers will still work five days a week if the new school week is approved, the district said.

Santa Rosa ISD Superintendent Yolanda Chapa says the district has had a tough time filling open teacher positions all year – and she’s hoping the proposed change will address that.

“We don't have a lot of teachers who are knocking at our door wanting to teach at Santa Rosa," Chapa said. "Teachers have a very difficult time, Right now they're overwhelmed. Students are overwhelmed."

Chapa added that the district is also considering offering what they call an enrichment program on the fifth day - where students can attend if need be.

Some parents who spoke to Channel 5 News said they're concerned about issues like finding child care on that fifth day, but Chapa says she's also hopeful this change could help them with recruiting students who've left Santa Rosa ISD for other districts.

