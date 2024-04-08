x

Saturday, April 6, 2024: Breezy and warm with a high of 89

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Saturday, April 6, 2024: Breezy and warm...
Saturday, April 6, 2024: Breezy and warm with a high of 89
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 06 2024 Apr 6, 2024 Saturday, April 06, 2024 10:47:00 AM CDT April 06, 2024
Radar
7 Days