Saturday High School Volleyball Highlights 10-23

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Bulldogs swept the Sharyland Rattlers in the penultimate 31-5A district match.

McAllen Memorial beat Nikki Rowe on the road in four sets. Click on the video to view the highlights

2 days ago Saturday, October 23 2021 Oct 23, 2021 Saturday, October 23, 2021 10:45:00 PM CDT October 23, 2021
