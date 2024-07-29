x

Saturday, July 27, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Saturday, July 27, 2024: Chance of scattered...
Saturday, July 27, 2024: Chance of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 27 2024 Jul 27, 2024 Saturday, July 27, 2024 11:00:00 AM CDT July 27, 2024
Radar
7 Days