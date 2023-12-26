x

Saturday Morning Weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter. 

News
Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temperatures...
Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023: Scattered showers, temperatures in the high 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
3 days ago Saturday, December 23 2023 Dec 23, 2023 Saturday, December 23, 2023 1:38:00 PM CST December 23, 2023
Radar
7 Days