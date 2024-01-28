Saturday morning weather
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Brownsville PD: One person arrested in connection with starting grass fire
-
Valley schools participate in childhood obesity study
-
Sheriff's office: 2 men found dead in shooting near Brownsville
-
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024: Sunny and cool, temps in the 60s
-
Hidalgo County seeking more poll workers ahead of March primaries