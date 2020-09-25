Home
San Benito Food Pantry at risk of closing, owner recently attacked
After decades of serving the community, the San Benito Food Pantry is at risk of losing their location. It's just one part of the...
DPS investigates fatal crash in rural Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating...
Hidalgo County announces 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, 209 additional cases
Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 23 more residents...
Sports
McHi's Chris Bernal to Play at Fenway Park Friday
BOSTON - McAllen High catcher Chris Bernal is taking his talents to Boston's legendary Fenway Park when he participates in the Future Star Series where he...
Texas Football Coaching Legend Sonny Detmer Dies
SOMERSET - Former Mission High School head coach...
City of Mission 'Braves the Shave' for Ram Garcia
MISSION - When a valley athlete suffers, the...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Somos Noticias
Solicitan aplazar clases presenciales
Han sido meses de preocupaciones por parte de maestros de escuelas públicas en todo el Valle de Texas. Algo que ha quedado claro es que...
DPS investiga accidente mortal en área rural de Edinburg
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas investiga...
Condado Hidalgo anuncia 23 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 209 casos adicionales
El condado Hidalgo anunció el jueves 23 muertes...
Saturday's Weather 10 p.m.
San Benito Food Pantry at risk of closing
DPS investigates fatal crash in rural Edinburg
San Benito offers $180,000 in COVID-19 relief assistance
CON MI GENTE: Serda's Barber Shop
Census telethon and $10,000 raffle starts today for Rio Grande Valley residents
Sports Video
McHi Catcher to Play at Fenway
Sonny Detmer
city of mission braves the shave for ram garcia
NCAA Return to play
Rio Hondo out for 2020