Saturday's Weather 10 p.m.

Home
News
Prayers fill San Juan basilica on first day of new year
On the first day of the new year prayers filled the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle. Churchgoer Lee Treviño said though...
New year, same you? Tips for a healthy lifestyle if fitness is your New Year resolution
The start of a new year brings new...
12 people in Willacy County test positive for COVID-19
Willacy County on Friday reported that 12 people...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
5on5 for Wednesday Dec. 30
MCALLEN - Check out the high school highlights from across the valley!
Pioneer Advances Past East View 77-64;
CORPUS CHRISTI - The postseason dreams of the...
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston State on Monday Night
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Realizan misa de Año Nuevo en la Basílica de San Juan en el Valle de Texas
El año 2020 estuvo lleno de adversidades y y a pesar de todo lo que sucede con los diferentes efectos que ha dejado el coronavirus, la...
El papa Francisco hace un llamado de paz desde el Vaticano
Los dolorosos acontecimientos que han marcado el camino...
Comparece ante un juez sospechoso de doble asesinato cerca de Donna
Un hombre de 29 años de edad está...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Saturday's Weather 10 p.m.
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Prayers fill San Juan basilica on first day of new year
2 dead after shooting near Donna
Afternoon Weather Forecast Fri. Jan 1, 2021
New year, same you? Tips for a healthy lifestyle if fitness is...
A look back at the year 2020 in the RGV
Sports Video
5on5 Wednesday December 30
Pioneer Advances to Regional Final
UTRGV Falls to Sam Houston
First and Goal Friday: Area Round
PSJA North out of playoffs