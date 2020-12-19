School boards ask Gov. Greg Abbott to prioritize teachers, school employees for COVID-19 vaccine

School boards across the Rio Grande Valley are formally asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to classify teachers and other school employees as essential workers — and vaccinate them against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

The Hidalgo, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo and Donna school boards have all passed resolutions asking the governor to classify school employees as essential workers.

"We want them to be vaccinated as soon as possible and to minimize the threat of the COVID-19," said Donna Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez.

The resolutions are part of a regionwide push.

"It's my understanding that our state board of education member, Dr. Cortez, is trying to work with school districts from his region to have these passed across this area," said Sandra Cavazos, the executive director of teaching and learning for the Hidalgo school district. "And it's my understanding that it should be submitted to the governor for approval or for consideration."

