School Bus Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught

PALMVIEW – Palmview police said one person is in custody after a hit-and-run accident near Expressway 83.

Palmview Police Chief Chris Barrera said it happened on Expressway 83 and Goodwin Road.

A man driving a blue car rammed into the back of a La Joya ISD bus carrying seven children.

Barrera said the driver appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

The driver fled the scene but was later arrested by Palmview police.