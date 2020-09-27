School Bus Hit-and-Run Suspect Caught
Related Story
PALMVIEW – Palmview police said one person is in custody after a hit-and-run accident near Expressway 83.
Palmview Police Chief Chris Barrera said it happened on Expressway 83 and Goodwin Road.
A man driving a blue car rammed into the back of a La Joya ISD bus carrying seven children.
Barrera said the driver appeared to be under the influence of a drug.
The driver fled the scene but was later arrested by Palmview police.
News
PALMVIEW – Palmview police said one person is in custody after a hit-and-run accident near Expressway 83. Palmview Police Chief... More >>
News Video
-
Uncertainty remains about plans to delay in-person instruction at Valley schools
-
New portable ultrasound may help first responders save lives
-
Cameron County hopeful that judge's decision to extend census deadline will produce...
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Leo Montalvo, the first Hispanic mayor of McAllen
-
Clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine underway in the Valley