Science Fair Promotes Women in STEM Fields

BROWNSVILLE - Organizers of the Regional Science and Engineering fair hope Saturday's event will inspire more young women to find STEM careers.

According to data from the last U.S. Census, women only made up 26% of the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) workforce.

Teens at Saturday's fair hope to change that statistic.

"There's going to be a lot of people who are going to say 'oh you want to do that research about plants?' or 'oh you want to go into biology?'... 'are you sure?," student Samantha Casarez says, "tell them you're sure, be confident about everything that you do."

Organizers say they are seeing more women get involved in STEM fields, and hope the trend continues.

Watch the video above for the full story.