Scientists warn about 'microplastics' in seafood

Tiny plastic particles called "microplastics" are becoming a big threat to the world's oceans.

Microplastics — pieces of plastic 5 millimeters in length or smaller — are frequently eaten by fish, which mistake them for food.

During a recent analysis, scientists found microplastics in every type of seafood they tested.

Wild blue crabs, oysters, farmed tiger prawns, wild squid and wild sardines all contained microplastics.

The risks of ingesting seafood that contains microplastics remain unclear. Research, however, suggests microplastics absorb and release pollutants.

