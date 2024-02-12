Se busca a una sospechosa de robo en Brownsville
Related Story
Detectives en Brownsville buscan ayuda de la comunidad para identificar a una mujer quien fue captada por las cámaras de vigilancia robando varios artículos de la tienda Dollar Tree.
El robo ocurrió el 3 de marzo.
Las imágenes muestra como la mujer tomo varios artículos de la tienda ubicada en el Central Boulevard para luego huir del lugar en una camioneta Ford Explorer color café.
Si tiene información sobre donde localizarla, llame a la línea de testigos contra el crimer al (956)546-8477.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
News
Detectives en Brownsville buscan ayuda de la comunidad para identificar a una mujer quien fue captada por las cámaras de... More >>
News Video
-
Medical Breakthrough: Knee surgeries being improved through motion sensor
-
Reward offered for man wanted for violent, sexual assault charges in Hidalgo...
-
FAFSA award delays affecting Valley high school seniors
-
Woman unintentionally drives car into fountain at McAllen Convention Center
-
Photographer's Perspective: Setting up camera shots for court coverage
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M