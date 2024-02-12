x

Se busca a una sospechosa de robo en Brownsville

Detectives en Brownsville buscan ayuda de la comunidad para identificar a una mujer quien fue captada por las cámaras de vigilancia robando varios artículos de la tienda Dollar Tree.

El robo ocurrió el 3 de marzo. 

Las imágenes muestra como la mujer tomo varios artículos de la tienda ubicada en el Central Boulevard para luego huir del lugar en una camioneta Ford Explorer color café.

Si tiene información sobre donde localizarla, llame a la línea de testigos contra el crimer al (956)546-8477.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

