Sea Turtle Inc. places tarps over tanks to prevent cold stun

By: Claudia Garcia

Sea turtles are trying to stay warm over at Sea Turtle Inc.

Tarps were placed over tanks to prevent the turtles from getting cold stunned during the arctic blast.

Sea turtles get cold stunned when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees. This causes them to stop swimming, putting them at risk of drowning.

