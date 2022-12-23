Sea Turtle Inc. preparing for cold stun rescues
Related Story
Sea Turtle Inc. is preparing for potential rescue operations.
The non-profit organization saved more than 5,500 sea turtles in eight days during the February 2021 freeze.
Although they don't expect waters to reach those temperatures, officials and volunteers are ready just in case.
Those interested to help, can follow Sea Turtle Inc. on Facebook for more updates.
News
Sea Turtle Inc. is preparing for potential rescue operations. The non-profit organization saved more than 5,500 sea turtles in... More >>