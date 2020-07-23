Search continues for missing Ford Hood soldier

More than two months after she vanished from Fort Hood, the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen remains ongoing.

Guillen, 20, of Houston was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood.

"A search started following her disappearance and continues by military and civilian law enforcement, as well as Fort Hood military members," according to information released by the U.S. Army.

Witnesses found unidentified human or animal remains Saturday on the 3400 block of Florence Road in Killeen, according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

The location is not far from where the remains of another missing Fort Hood soldier, Pvt. Gregory Morales, were found on June 19.

Morales went missing in August 2019.

In a statement, the Army Criminal Investigation Command said it didn't believe the cases were connected.