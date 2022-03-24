Search continues for missing newborn in Cameron County

The search for a baby born weeks ago continues as authorities hold out hope to find the infant alive.

The parents, Zachary D. De La Rosa and Susanne J. Pierce, were arrested March 18 on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges.

The infant is believed to have been born around March 8 or March 9 inside a residence at Long Island Village in Port Isabel. Shortly after, the infant's whereabouts were unknown.

RELATED: Parents of missing infant arrested, multi-agency search underway in Cameron County

"We do not know [if] the child was killed, murdered, or if the child — due to not getting medical attention due to its birth — could've possibly passed because of that, as well," said Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr.

Pierce has been charged with abuse of a corpse due to what she told investigators.

"The mother, upon interviewing her, admitted to carrying the lifeless body of a child," said Esquivel Jr. "We were able to charge her with abuse of corpse is why we led to that charge on her."

De La Rosa was charged with injury to a child for allegedly not providing the baby with proper medical attention after the baby was born.

Both parents are in custody at the Cameron County detention center. Authorities say more charges are pending.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the newborn in several locations, including places Pierce said she walked to with the child.