Search continues for missing Peñitas women

Three women continue to be at the heart of a search across the border.

Dora Alicia Cervantez Saenz, Marina Perez Rios and Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios remain missing nearly a month after heading to the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Two of the missing women are from Peñitas.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI notified of Peñitas women who disappeared after traveling to Mexico, police chief says

Investigators in Nuevo León say Feb. 25 was the last time the three women were heard from after getting lost on their way to Montemorelos, Nuevo León.

They were heading to a flea market to sell clothes at.

Official reports say they got lost on a rural highway about an hour and 45 minutes southwest from McAllen.

That same morning up the road, rival cartels had a shootout.

The daughter of Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios spoke with the Azteca TV affiliate in Monterrey, and she said the Mexican government is failing her.

Former FBI agent Arturo Fontes said the lack of any video evidence circulating on social media could be playing a role as to why there’s less pressure to find them.

“There was no video,” Fontes said. “People don't know if they just disappeared, and they're going to come back later because they just lost communication."

Those with any information on the disappearance are urged to contact the Peñitas Police Department at (956) 581-3345, or the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 or the Nuevo León Attorney General's Office at +52-812-020-4411