Search Continues for Two Missing Starr County Teens

ROMA – A Starr County mother said she just wants her two sons to come back home. She said the teens were last seen on Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Mario Alberto Garza and 19-year-old Rosbel Garza left their home in a grey Dodge Dakota single-cab truck around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Their mom, Cristina Clarke, reported them missing when they didn't come home. She said her sons never answered her phone calls.

That same day around 4 in the afternoon, Starr County Sheriff's deputies found the truck the two missing teens were last seen in, on fire on La Sagunada Road near FM 755.

Investigators said it appears the driver rammed the truck through a gate to get into the property, hit a mesquite tree and left the truck to burn completely.

"If anybody knows anything about my kids, just bring them back. Whoever has them, just bring them back. Just bring them back. That's all I want. They're my babies. Come back home. I'm worried and waiting for them. I love them," Clarke said.

If you have any information about the teens' whereabouts, you can call the Starr County Sheriff's Office at 956-487-5571.