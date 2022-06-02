Search for Missing Teen in Southern Texas Continues

WESLACO – The U.S. Border Patrol has been actively involved in the search for a teen that went missing after allegedly being abandoned by a human smuggler.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported Tuesday that Mary Gomez contacted us after her son, Waldo Plaza Gomez, became ill while being smuggled into the U.S. The 18-year-old was abandoned by the coyote.

Border Patrol said they became involved with the case on Sept. 28.

Agents were deployed to the last known location where Gomez’s son had been. They said no one was found in the area. The efforts continue.

“It doesn’t mean that it stops there,” said Border Patrol operations officer Hugo Vega. “It's a whole configuration of information of release and sharing. We depend on the families and the consulate, and the NGOs to give us as much information and details as possible in order to perform a search and rescue operation.”

They encourage families that find themselves in similar situations to try to obtain as much information as possible.

They said they should immediately report a lost relative to their respective consulate.

Officials will rely the information to the missing migrant program.